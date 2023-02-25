Football accumulator tips for Sunday February 26: Celtic can help land 12-1 acca

There are domestic cup finals in England and Scotland on Sunday as well as a host of matches across Europe to keep football fans interested throughout the afternoon and evening.

We have come up with a four-team acca for the day's football entertainment which pays out at over 12-1 if they are all successful.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Reims to beat Toulouse

Celtic to beat Rangers

Celta Vigo to beat Real Valladolid

Sevilla to beat Osasuna

Reims v Toulouse

Reims are unbeaten in 16 Ligue 1 matches and while ten of those have been draws, they should build on a 4-0 win over Troyes in their last home game against a Toulouse side who have lost seven of their 11 league outings on the road.

Rangers v Celtic

Rangers have shown some fine form under new manager Michael Beale but Celtic's progress has been relentless this season and they should win the Scottish League Cup inside 90 minutes.

Celta Vigo v Real Valladolid

Valladolid have scored just 16 goals in 22 La Liga outings this season and it is difficult to see them getting anything from a tough-looking trip to Celta Vigo.

Sevilla v Osasuna

Sevilla are finally getting their act together and have won four straight home matches, while Osasuna have won just one of their last nine on the road.

