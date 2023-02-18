Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Sunday February 19: Spurs can help land 19-2 acca

Ian Wilkerson's football fourfold pays out at 19-2 with Hills

It is another busy Sunday of football with Manchester United hosting Leicester before a London derby between Tottenham and West Ham in Premier League, and there are some big games in Europe too.

We have come up with a 19-2 four-match acca from matches at home and across the continent, which will hopefully ensure it is a successful day.

All bets must be placed by 4.30pm on Sunday.

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Tottenham to beat West Ham

Juventus to beat Spezia

Atletico Madrid to beat Athletic Bilbao

Bayer Levekusen to beat Mainz

Click to add Ian's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 19-2

Tottenham v West Ham

Tottenham will want to rediscover the spirit that helped them beat Manchester City in their last home game and they can see off struggling West Ham, who have won just one of their 11 Premier League away games this season.

Spezia v Juventus

Juventus have had their problems off the field, but they have won five of their last six Serie A away matches without conceding and they should see their way to another victory at Spezia.

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao gained a win at La Liga strugglers Valencia in their last league away game but they had failed to win the previous seven times they were on their travels and a trip to Atletico Madrid looks a lot tougher.

Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz

Bayer Leverkusen have won eight of their last ten games against Mainz and they played well despite losing 3-2 to Monaco in the Europa League this week, so this could be a good chance for them to bounce back.

author image
Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 18 February 2023Last updated 14:10, 18 February 2023
Football tips
