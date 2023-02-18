Football accumulator tips for Sunday February 19: Spurs can help land 19-2 acca
Ian Wilkerson's football fourfold pays out at 19-2 with Hills
It is another busy Sunday of football with Manchester United hosting Leicester before a London derby between Tottenham and West Ham in Premier League, and there are some big games in Europe too.
We have come up with a 19-2 four-match acca from matches at home and across the continent, which will hopefully ensure it is a successful day.
All bets must be placed by 4.30pm on Sunday.
Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:
Tottenham to beat West Ham
Juventus to beat Spezia
Atletico Madrid to beat Athletic Bilbao
Bayer Levekusen to beat Mainz
Click to add Ian's football accumulator to your betslip with Hills, the fourfold pays 19-2
Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets
Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org
Tottenham v West Ham
Tottenham will want to rediscover the spirit that helped them beat Manchester City in their last home game and they can see off struggling West Ham, who have won just one of their 11 Premier League away games this season.
Spezia v Juventus
Juventus have had their problems off the field, but they have won five of their last six Serie A away matches without conceding and they should see their way to another victory at Spezia.
Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao gained a win at La Liga strugglers Valencia in their last league away game but they had failed to win the previous seven times they were on their travels and a trip to Atletico Madrid looks a lot tougher.
Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz
Bayer Leverkusen have won eight of their last ten games against Mainz and they played well despite losing 3-2 to Monaco in the Europa League this week, so this could be a good chance for them to bounce back.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport