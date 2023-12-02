Football accumulator tips for Sunday December 3: Barca key to 7-1 acca
Joe Casey's football fourfold pays out at 7-1 with William Hill
There is plenty of Premier League action on Sunday, with five games highlighted by Tottenham's visit to Manchester City. Across the continent there is also a host of top-level action.
Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a 7-1 four-fold for the day's games.
All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Sunday.
Sunday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:
Both teams to score in Sevilla v Villarreal
Both teams to score in Augsburg v Frankfurt
Marseille to beat Rennes
Barcelona to beat Atletico Madrid
Click to add Joe Casey's football accumulator to your betslip with William Hill, the fourfold pays better than 7-1
Sevilla v Villarreal
It's hard to trust either of these teams for win purposes but seven of Sevilla's last eight league games and each of Villarreal's last six in La Liga have seen both teams score so back BTTS.
Augsburg v Frankfurt
Ten of Augsburg's last 12 Bundesliga home games have ended with both teams scoring and a repeat of that looks likely in what should be an entertaining affair.
Marseille v Rennes
Marseille have avoided defeat in nine of their last ten home games in Ligue 1 and can extend that run with victory over Rennes, who have lost three of their last five.
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
Barcelona are fancied to edge what should be a blockbuster clash, they have beat these opponents three times on the spin in the league.
Published on 2 December 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 16:55, 2 December 2023
- Premier League Man City v Tottenham sign-up betting offer: get 30/1 odds on a goal to be scored
- West Ham vs Crystal Palace Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Man City v Tottenham Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Football accumulator tips for Saturday December 2: Back Blackpool in 9-1 acca
- West Brom v Leicester predictions, betting odds and tips: Promotion chasers could share the spoils