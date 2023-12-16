Football accumulator tips for Sunday December 17: Lively Liverpool lead 5-1 acca
Aaron Ashley's football fourfold pays out at 5-1 with bet365
There are four Premier League matches to look forward to on Sunday, headlined by the crunch Anfield clash between title-chasing Liverpool and a Manchester United side on a recovery mission.
That game helps form part of Aaron Ashley's 5-1 fourfold, which also includes a potentially lively affair between West Ham and Wolves from the London Stadium.
All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.
Sunday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:
Both teams to score in West Ham v Wolves
Liverpool to beat Manchester United
Las Palmas to beat Cadiz
Bayern Munich to beat Stuttgart
West Ham v Wolves
The goals should flow at the London Stadium. Both teams have scored in five of West Ham's last six league games – the exception being their 5-0 defeat at Fulham last time out – while the net has bulged at both ends in Wolves' last six league games on the road.
Liverpool v Manchester United
Liverpool have won all seven Premier League home games this season and they should have the beating of a crestfallen Manchester United team. The visitors were thrashed 7-0 away at Anfield last season and they are particularly weakened for their latest visit with Bruno Fernandes suspended.
Las Palmas v Cadiz
Las Palmas are the most profitable home team in La Liga this season and they were 2-0 winners over Getafe in their last home league game. Las Palmas have won four of their last five at their Gran Canaria base and they should see off the challenge of Cadiz, who are winless in 12.
Bayern v Stuttgart
Bayern suffered a shock 5-1 mauling away at Frankfurt last weekend but they have dropped only two points in six Bundesliga outings at home. They have reeled off 27 goals in that period and should prevail in what may be a high-scoring encounter with Stuttgart, who lost 5-1 away at Leipzig earlier in the campaign.
Published on 16 December 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 18:57, 16 December 2023
