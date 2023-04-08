Football accumulator tips for Sunday, April 9: Hoffenheim can bring home 17-1 acca

Arsenal face another tough test of their title credentials with a visit to Liverpool while relegation rivals Leeds and Crystal Palace clash at Elland Road in Sunday's two Premier League matches.

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has studied the Sunday coupon and picked out a fourfold that pays over 17-1.

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Over 2.5 goals in Leeds v Crystal Palace

Arsenal to beat Liverpool

Hoffenheim to beat Schalke

Monaco to beat Nantes

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Leeds have picked up under new boss Javi Gracia and have won two of their last three matches despite still struggling to keep a clean sheet. The Whites have conceded in 11 of their last 12 matches in all competitions and both teams have found the net in their last four outings, so banking on goals at Elland Road looks prudent.

Liverpool v Arsenal

Arsenal have won seven matches on the spin and boast the best away record in the Premier League, collecting more points (34) and scoring more goals (28) than anyone else before the latest round of matches. Mikel Arteta's Gunners could take another huge step towards the title with victory at Anfield.

Hoffenheim v Schalke

Schalke have won only one of their 12 away games in the Bundesliga this season and are worth opposing at Hoffenheim, who look to have finally got their act together.

Nantes v Monaco

Nantes secured their place in the French Cup final with victory over Lyon on Wednesday night, but their league form has been unconvincing and they could have a tough time of it against Monaco.

