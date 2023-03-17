Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 18: Bank on Boro in 7-1 acca

The weekend EFL schedule features home fixtures for Championship promotion chasers Middlesbrough and Millwall against Preston and Huddersfield.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 7-1 with William Hill.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Middlesbrough to beat Preston

Millwall to beat Huddersfield

Watford to beat Wigan

Oxford to beat Morecambe

Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets

Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Middlesbrough v Preston

Championship highflyers Middlesbrough lost ground in the race for automatic promotion when they were held 1-1 by Stoke on Tuesday but they can bounce back at home to mid-table Preston, who are the lowest scorers outside the bottom four.

Millwall v Huddersfield

Millwall boosted their Championship playoff hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 success at home to Swansea on Tuesday and they should secure another three points against second-bottom Huddersfield, who have won once in 14 matches this year.

Watford v Wigan

Watford have a lot of work to do to reach the Championship playoffs but they were much improved when winning 3-0 at home to Birmingham on Tuesday and should have no problems seeing off bottom side Wigan at Vicarage Road.

Morecambe v Oxford

Oxford have not won in ten League One fixtures but they played some decent football in last Saturday's 3-2 loss at home to Derby and may have better luck away to fellow strugglers Morecambe, who have lost two on the bounce.

Follow us on Twitter