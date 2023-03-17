Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 18: Bank on Boro in 7-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at over 7-1 with William Hill
The weekend EFL schedule features home fixtures for Championship promotion chasers Middlesbrough and Millwall against Preston and Huddersfield.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 7-1 with William Hill.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Saturday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Middlesbrough to beat Preston
Millwall to beat Huddersfield
Watford to beat Wigan
Oxford to beat Morecambe
[Betlink] Click to add Dan Childs's football accumulator to your betslip with William Hill the fourfold pays 7-1 [Betlink]
Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets
Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org
Middlesbrough v Preston
Championship highflyers Middlesbrough lost ground in the race for automatic promotion when they were held 1-1 by Stoke on Tuesday but they can bounce back at home to mid-table Preston, who are the lowest scorers outside the bottom four.
Millwall v Huddersfield
Millwall boosted their Championship playoff hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 success at home to Swansea on Tuesday and they should secure another three points against second-bottom Huddersfield, who have won once in 14 matches this year.
Watford v Wigan
Watford have a lot of work to do to reach the Championship playoffs but they were much improved when winning 3-0 at home to Birmingham on Tuesday and should have no problems seeing off bottom side Wigan at Vicarage Road.
Morecambe v Oxford
Oxford have not won in ten League One fixtures but they played some decent football in last Saturday's 3-2 loss at home to Derby and may have better luck away to fellow strugglers Morecambe, who have lost two on the bounce.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport