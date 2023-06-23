Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Saturday June 24: Support Spain in 12-1 acca

Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 12-1 with bet365

The 2023 European Under-21 Championship continues with the second round of matches in Groups A and B, including Spain's contest with Croatia and Belgium's fixture with co-hosts Georgia.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 12-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Saturday.

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Belgium to beat Georgia

Portugal to beat Netherlands

Ukraine to beat Romania

Spain to beat Croatia

Georgia v Belgium

Georgia began the European Under-21 Championship with a hard-fought 2-0 success over Portugal but their luck could run out against Belgium, who deserved better than to draw 0-0 with the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Portugal v Netherlands

Portugal missed a lot of chances when losing 2-0 to co-hosts Georgia in their first match at the European Under-21 Championship but they can dust themselves down and defeat the Netherlands in Tbilisi.

Romania v Ukraine

Ukraine got off to a flyer in Group B with their 2-0 success over Croatia and they can follow up against co-hosts Romania, who started off with a 3-0 loss to Spain.

Spain v Croatia

Spain kicked off their Group B schedule with a convincing 3-0 success over Romania and they can cope with a trickier test against Croatia, who are under pressure after a 2-0 reverse against Ukraine.

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 23 June 2023
