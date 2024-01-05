Football accumulator tips for Saturday January 6: Back the Bantams in 6-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with bet365
A busy domestic weekend features a mixture of FA Cup third round and EFL action.
Mansfield welcome Crewe to Field Mill with the aim of reaching the League Two summit, while Hull begin their FA Cup challenge with a home tie against Championship rivals Birmingham.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Saturday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Bradford to beat Crawley
Mansfield to beat Crewe
Hull to beat Birmingham
Norwich to beat Bristol Rovers
Bradford v Crawley
League Two playoff hopefuls Bradford had gone eight games unbeaten prior to a harsh 1-0 loss at Crewe on New Year's Day but the Bantams can respond with a victory at home to 12th-placed Crawley.
Mansfield v Crewe
Promotion-chasing Mansfield were impressive 2-0 winners at League Two leaders Stockport on Monday and they can take over at the top by defeating sixth-placed Crewe at Field Mill.
Hull v Birmingham
Hull have not advanced beyond the FA Cup third round for three seasons but they should be too strong for Championship rivals Birmingham, who have gone five games without a victory.
Norwich v Bristol Rovers
Championship playoff contenders Norwich kicked off the new year with an encouraging 1-1 draw at home to Southampton and they can clear their first hurdle in the FA Cup by defeating League One Bristol Rovers at Carrow Road.
Published on 5 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:58, 5 January 2024
