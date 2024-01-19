Football accumulator tips for Saturday January 20: Back our 15-2 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

Another hectic EFL weekend features a key match at London Road where League One highflyers Peterborough take in struggling Shrewsbury and an important promotion battle in League Two with sixth-placed Notts County taking on leaders Stockport. Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 15-2 with Copybet.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Peterborough to beat Shrewsbury

Gillingham to beat Forest Green

MK Dons to beat Morecambe

Notts County to beat Stockport

Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 15-2 with CopyBet.

Peterborough v Shrewsbury

Free-scoring Peterborough have climbed to second in League One after an 11-game unbeaten sequence and they should have too much firepower for 17th-placed Shrewsbury, who are the lowest scorers in the division.

Gillingham v Forest Green

Gillingham have racked up three successive League Two wins for the first time since August and they look too strong for Forest Green, who are searching for a third permanent manager of the campaign after Thursday's decision to dismiss Troy Deeney.

MK Dons v Morecambe

MK Dons have climbed into the League Two playoffs after five wins in six and they should sweep aside Morecambe, who have gone six matches without success.

Notts County v Stockport

League Two promotion chasers Notts County are eager to make progress under their new head coach Stuart Maynard and they can post an eyecatching victory over leaders Stockport, who are winless in six on their travels.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.