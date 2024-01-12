Football accumulator tips for Saturday January 13: Pick the Posh in 10-1 acca

After the completion of FA Cup third round weekend the focus returns to league matters with key games taking place across the three EFL divisions. Leeds continue their efforts to secure a swift return to the Premier League when they take on Cardiff in the Welsh capital, while Peterborough's pursuit of League One promotion continues with a trip to mid-table Charlton.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Leeds to beat Cardiff

Peterborough to beat Charlton

Reading to beat Port Vale

Mansfield to beat Morecambe

Cardiff v Leeds

Leeds are feeling a lot happier after kicking off 2024 with a pair of 3-0 victories and they should have too much offensive firepower for inconsistent Cardiff, who have lost four of their last six home fixtures.

Charlton v Peterborough

Peterborough are on a nine-game unbeaten run in League One and their progress can continue at the expense of Charlton, who are winless in nine.

Reading v Port Vale

League One strugglers Reading are unbeaten in six games and they can make home advantage count against mid-table Port Vale, who lost 2-1 at lowly Carlisle in their last away match.

Morecambe v Mansfield

Mansfield have lost just two of 25 League Two matches and should brush aside out-of-form Morecambe, who have won just one of their last eight league fixtures.

