Football accumulator tips for Saturday January 13: Pick the Posh in 10-1 acca
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 10-1 with bet365
After the completion of FA Cup third round weekend the focus returns to league matters with key games taking place across the three EFL divisions. Leeds continue their efforts to secure a swift return to the Premier League when they take on Cardiff in the Welsh capital, while Peterborough's pursuit of League One promotion continues with a trip to mid-table Charlton.
Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 10-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Saturday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Leeds to beat Cardiff
Peterborough to beat Charlton
Reading to beat Port Vale
Mansfield to beat Morecambe
Cardiff v Leeds
Leeds are feeling a lot happier after kicking off 2024 with a pair of 3-0 victories and they should have too much offensive firepower for inconsistent Cardiff, who have lost four of their last six home fixtures.
Charlton v Peterborough
Peterborough are on a nine-game unbeaten run in League One and their progress can continue at the expense of Charlton, who are winless in nine.
Reading v Port Vale
League One strugglers Reading are unbeaten in six games and they can make home advantage count against mid-table Port Vale, who lost 2-1 at lowly Carlisle in their last away match.
Morecambe v Mansfield
Mansfield have lost just two of 25 League Two matches and should brush aside out-of-form Morecambe, who have won just one of their last eight league fixtures.
Published on 12 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:30, 12 January 2024
