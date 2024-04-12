Football accumulator tips for Saturday, April 13: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
Steve Davies's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet
It's a huge weekend in the Football League as the season nears its conclusion and our ace EFL tipster Steve Davies has scoured the coupon and picked out four teams for his Saturday acca, which pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday
Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Steve Davies has picked:
Bristol City to beat Huddersfield
Stevenage to beat Burton
Wrexham to beat Forest Green
Doncaster to beat Accrington
Bristol City v Huddersfield
City’s 5-0 demolition of Blackburn sets them up nicely for a visit from relegation-threatened Huddersfield, who were dire in defeat at Preston last time.
Stevenage v Burton
Stevenage are scrapping hard for a playoff place and can nudge three points nearer the top six by seeing off Burton, who are in freefall on a run of two points from a possible 30.
Wrexham v Forest Green
It’ll be tense at the Racecourse but don’t expect the Dragons to make any mistakes against bottom club Forest Green.
Doncaster v Accrington
In-form Rovers are on an eyecatching seven-game winning streak in the basement and can make it eight by taking care of Accrington at The Moat.
Published on 12 April 2024
Last updated 14:27, 12 April 2024
