Football accumulator tips for Saturday, April 13: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

It's a huge weekend in the Football League as the season nears its conclusion and our ace EFL tipster Steve Davies has scoured the coupon and picked out four teams for his Saturday acca, which pays out at 6-1 with CopyBet .

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Steve Davies has picked:

Bristol City to beat Huddersfield

Stevenage to beat Burton

Wrexham to beat Forest Green

Doncaster to beat Accrington

Bristol City v Huddersfield

City’s 5-0 demolition of Blackburn sets them up nicely for a visit from relegation-threatened Huddersfield, who were dire in defeat at Preston last time.

Stevenage v Burton

Stevenage are scrapping hard for a playoff place and can nudge three points nearer the top six by seeing off Burton, who are in freefall on a run of two points from a possible 30.

Wrexham v Forest Green

It’ll be tense at the Racecourse but don’t expect the Dragons to make any mistakes against bottom club Forest Green.

Doncaster v Accrington

In-form Rovers are on an eyecatching seven-game winning streak in the basement and can make it eight by taking care of Accrington at The Moat.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.