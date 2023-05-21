Football accumulator tips for Monday May 22: Newcastle can help land 6-1 acca

Newcastle's Premier League clash with Leicester has ramifications at both ends of the table and Monday's coupon also includes two top-flight games in Italy.

James Milton has picked out four selections from the Premier League, Serie A and the Allsvenskan in Sweden to combine in an accumulator paying almost 7-1 with bet365.

Monday accumulator predictions

James Milton has picked:

Roma to beat Salernitana

Elfsborg to beat Norrkoping

Juventus to beat Empoli

Newcastle to beat Leicester

Roma v Salernitana

Europa League finalists Roma have won nine of their 11 home games against teams below them in Serie A and that trend should continue against Monday's visitors Salernitana.

Norrkoping v Elfsborg

Norrkoping have made a strong start to the Allsvenskan season but their progress may well be halted by second-placed Elfsborg, who have won their last six matches, scoring 20 goals.

Empoli v Juventus

Juventus have taken 35 points from a possible 39 against teams in the bottom seven of Serie A this season and they can extend that ruthless run against Empoli, who lost October's reverse fixture 4-0.

Newcastle v Leicester

Newcastle beat in-form Brighton 4-1 in their last home Premier League game and they should be far too strong for Leicester, who have lost all nine of their meetings with top-five clubs this season.

