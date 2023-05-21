Football accumulator tips for Monday May 22: Newcastle can help land 6-1 acca
James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with Hills
Newcastle's Premier League clash with Leicester has ramifications at both ends of the table and Monday's coupon also includes two top-flight games in Italy.
Racing Post football tipster James Milton has picked out four selections from the Premier League, Serie A and the Allsvenskan in Sweden to combine in an accumulator paying almost 7-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Monday.
Monday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Roma to beat Salernitana
Elfsborg to beat Norrkoping
Juventus to beat Empoli
Newcastle to beat Leicester
Roma v Salernitana
Europa League finalists Roma have won nine of their 11 home games against teams below them in Serie A and that trend should continue against Monday's visitors Salernitana.
Norrkoping v Elfsborg
Norrkoping have made a strong start to the Allsvenskan season but their progress may well be halted by second-placed Elfsborg, who have won their last six matches, scoring 20 goals.
Empoli v Juventus
Juventus have taken 35 points from a possible 39 against teams in the bottom seven of Serie A this season and they can extend that ruthless run against Empoli, who lost October's reverse fixture 4-0.
Newcastle v Leicester
Newcastle beat in-form Brighton 4-1 in their last home Premier League game and they should be far too strong for Leicester, who have lost all nine of their meetings with top-five clubs this season.
