Football accumulator tips for Monday May 19: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365
Want top football acca tips for Monday's matches? Jamie Griffith's fourfold pays out at 8-1 with bet365
The football season is coming to a close but there is still a potentially thrilling Premier League clash between Brighton and Liverpool to enjoy, as well as some top-flight action in Ireland and Sweden.
Top football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon and has put together a Monday fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with bet365.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday May 19
Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:
Mjallby to beat Brommapojkarna @ 13-20 with bet365
Elfsborg to beat Djurgarden @ 23-20 with bet365
Both teams to score in Brighton vs Liverpool @ 2-5 with bet365
Shamrock Rovers to beat St Patricks @ 9-10 with bet365
Total odds: @ 8-1 with bet365
Odds correct at time of publication
Mjallby vs Brommapojkarna
Mjallby's only loss in seven games came at AIK and it seems likely they will make it seven wins from eight on Monday. Visitors Brommapojkarna have lost their last two matches and look set for a third defeat in a row.
Elfsborg vs Djurgarden
Elfsborg are just two points off the Allsvenskan summit after winning six of their last seven matches and they can keep up their pursuit by beating Chelsea's Conference League victims Djurgarden, who are eight points worse off than their hosts.
Brighton vs Liverpool
Neither Brighton or Liverpool are playing for much and they look set to let their hair down at the Amex. Both teams have scored in the pair’s last five meetings and in ten of the sides’ last 12 combined matches, so another exciting clash is expected on the south coast.
Shamrock Rovers vs St Patricks
Shamrock Rovers are sitting pretty at the Irish Premier Division summit and they should stay there by beating St Patrick's, who have lost three straight away games.
FA Cup final: Underdogs Palace stun Manchester City
Brighton vs Liverpool predictions, betting tips and odds: Goals should flow in south-coast spectacle
Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
