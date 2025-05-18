Football accumulator tips for Monday May 19: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365

The football season is coming to a close but there is still a potentially thrilling Premier League clash between Brighton and Liverpool to enjoy, as well as some top-flight action in Ireland and Sweden.

Top football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon and has put together a Monday fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday. Click the link below to add directly to your bet365 betslip.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday May 19

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Mjallby to beat Brommapojkarna @ 13-20 with bet365



Elfsborg to beat Djurgarden @ 23-20 with bet365



Both teams to score in Brighton vs Liverpool @ 2-5 with bet365



Shamrock Rovers to beat St Patricks @ 9-10 with bet365

Total odds: @ 8-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Mjallby vs Brommapojkarna

Mjallby's only loss in seven games came at AIK and it seems likely they will make it seven wins from eight on Monday. Visitors Brommapojkarna have lost their last two matches and look set for a third defeat in a row.

Elfsborg vs Djurgarden

Elfsborg are just two points off the Allsvenskan summit after winning six of their last seven matches and they can keep up their pursuit by beating Chelsea's Conference League victims Djurgarden, who are eight points worse off than their hosts.

Brighton vs Liverpool

Neither Brighton or Liverpool are playing for much and they look set to let their hair down at the Amex. Both teams have scored in the pair’s last five meetings and in ten of the sides’ last 12 combined matches, so another exciting clash is expected on the south coast.

Shamrock Rovers vs St Patricks

Shamrock Rovers are sitting pretty at the Irish Premier Division summit and they should stay there by beating St Patrick's, who have lost three straight away games.

