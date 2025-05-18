Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 RedcarHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 RedcarHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Monday May 19: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365

Want top football acca tips for Monday's matches? Jamie Griffith's fourfold pays out at 8-1 with bet365

The football season is coming to a close but there is still a potentially thrilling Premier League clash between Brighton and Liverpool to enjoy, as well as some top-flight action in Ireland and Sweden. 

Top football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon and has put together a Monday fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday. Click the link below to add directly to your bet365 betslip.

Haven't got a bet365 account? Click here to sign up and claim £30 in FREE BETS

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday May 19

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Mjallby to beat Brommapojkarna @ 13-20 with bet365

Elfsborg to beat Djurgarden  @ 23-20 with bet365

Both teams to score in Brighton vs Liverpool @ 2-5 with bet365

Shamrock Rovers to beat St Patricks @ 9-10 with bet365

Total odds: @ 8-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
CLAIM OFFER

Back the Racing Post football acca with bet365 and get £30 in FREE BETS

Mjallby vs Brommapojkarna 

Mjallby's only loss in seven games came at AIK and it seems likely they will make it seven wins from eight on Monday. Visitors Brommapojkarna have lost their last two matches and look set for a third defeat in a row. 

Elfsborg vs Djurgarden

Elfsborg are just two points off the Allsvenskan summit after winning six of their last seven matches and they can keep up their pursuit by beating Chelsea's Conference League victims Djurgarden, who are eight points worse off than their hosts. 

Brighton vs Liverpool

Neither Brighton or Liverpool are playing for much and they look set to let their hair down at the Amex. Both teams have scored in the pair’s last five meetings and in ten of the sides’ last 12 combined matches, so another exciting clash is expected on the south coast. 

Shamrock Rovers vs St Patricks

Shamrock Rovers are sitting pretty at the Irish Premier Division summit and they should stay there by beating St Patrick's, who have lost three straight away games. 

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

FA Cup final: Underdogs Palace stun Manchester City 

Brighton vs Liverpool predictions, betting tips and odds: Goals should flow in south-coast spectacle 

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Racing Post

Published on inFootball tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFootball tips
more inFootball tips
Related Content
FA Cup final betting offer: 40-1 boosted odds on either Crystal Palace or Man City to win today with Parimatch

FA Cup final betting offer: 40-1 boosted odds on either Crystal Palace or Man City to win today with Parimatch

icon
Betting offers
FA Cup final betting offer: 40-1 boosted odds on either Crystal Palace or Man City to win today with Parimatch
FA Cup final betting offer: 40-1 boosted odds on either Crystal Palace or Man City to win today with Parimatch
icon
Betting offers
FA Cup final betting: claim £575 in free bets ahead of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City at Wembley
FA Cup final betting: claim £575 in free bets ahead of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City at Wembley
icon
Betting offers
FA Cup final predictions and tips for Crystal Palace vs Man City: Who will triumph at Wembley?
FA Cup final predictions and tips for Crystal Palace vs Man City: Who will triumph at Wembley?
icon
FA Cup
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the FA Cup final: date, time, latest betting odds and how to watch
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the FA Cup final: date, time, latest betting odds and how to watch
icon
Betting offers