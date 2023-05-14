Football accumulator tips for Monday May 15: Rampant Reds can anchor 9-1 acca

Liverpool's Premier League trip to Leicester is a crunch game at both ends of the table and Monday's football action also includes top-flight fixtures from Spain and Italy as well as the League of Ireland.

The Racing Post's James Milton has picked out an accumulator made up of selections from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the League of Ireland and the fourfold pays just under 10-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Derry to beat Dundalk

Empoli to beat Sampdoria

Real Betis to beat Rayo Vallecano

Liverpool to beat Leicester

Derry v Dundalk

Some crucial late goals have helped Dundalk put together a four-game winning run in the League of Ireland but it should come to an end against highflying Derry.

Sampdoria v Empoli

Serie A's bottom club Sampdoria have won just three of their 34 matches and they should be opposed at home to Empoli who are in good heart after back-to-back victories against Bologna and Salernitana.

Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have won their last three home games, including a shock victory over La Liga leaders Barcelona, but they are far less effective on the road and may suffer a fifth loss in six away fixtures at Real Betis.

Leicester v Liverpool

Relegation-threatened Leicester were thumped 5-3 at Fulham last Monday and their defensive display at Craven Cottage does not bode well for a clash with Liverpool, who can seal a seventh straight Premier League win.

