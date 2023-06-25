Football accumulator tips for Monday June 26: Panama can bring home 24-1 beauty

Monday's action take in fixtures at home and abroad with two League of Ireland fixtures preceding two tasty looking fixtures from across the Atlantic where the Concacaf Gold Cup is in the early stages.

Racing Post tipster Alex Hilton expects Panama and El Salvador to be too strong for Costa Rica and Martinique, while Shamrock and Dundalk can kick-start a four-fold which pays at 24-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Monday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Alex Hilton has picked:

Dundalk to beat St Patrick's

Shamrock to beat Derry

El Salvador to beat Martinique

Panama to beat Costa Rica

Dundalk v St Patrick's

Dundalk were 5-0 winners last time they hosted St Patrick's in the Premier Division and they arrive for this latest contest in great shape, having won three of their last four Premier Division home games.

Shamrock Rovers v Derry

Shamrock Rovers look likely to be too strong for Derry on Monday. Rovers have enjoyed success in six of their last eight home games in the Premier Division and they have kept out their opponents in three of their last four games.

El Salvador v Martinique

El Salvador won their opening two fixtures at the 2021 tournament without conceding and an inexperienced Martinique side may struggle to lay a glove on their rivals.

Costa Rica v Panama

Panama beat Costa Rica in both recent Nations League meetings and they could be too strong for Los Ticos in this latest contest at the Gold Cup.

