Football accumulator tips for Monday June 12: River Plate can anchor 7-1 acca

Germany's friendly against Ukraine kicks off a busy week of international football and there are also three fixtures in Argentina's Primera Division on Monday.

Racing Post football tipster James Milton expects the Germans to be too strong for their opponents in Bremen and they feature, along with three teams in Argentina's top flight, in a fourfold which pays more than 7-1

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Monday.

Monday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Germany to beat Ukraine

Newell's Old Boys to beat Union Santa Fe

San Lorenzo to beat Central Cordoba

River Plate to beat Banfield

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Germany v Ukraine

Germany have scored 13 goals in their last four home friendlies and, having named a strong squad for this month's friendlies, they should see off a Ukraine side who have failed to score in three of their last four fixtures.

Newell's Old Boys v Union Santa Fe

Six of Newell's Old Boys' seven league victories have come at home and, while visitors Union Santa Fe have won their last three matches, they have scored only 12 goals in 18 games in Argentina's top flight.

San Lorenzo v Central Cordoba

San Lorenzo have an extraordinary defensive record at home, keeping ten clean sheets in ten games this term, and they can stand firm against Central Cordoba, who average just 0.84 goals per game.

Banfield v River Plate

Primera Division leaders River Plate should rack up a 14th win in 19 games when they travel to lowly Banfield, who have lost four of their last five in the league.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport