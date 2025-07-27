Football accumulator tips for Monday July 28: Back our acca at 11-1 with bet365

There is action across Europe and South America to look forward to on Monday, with some domestic divisions starting to find their feet and certain teams returning to their day job after being in continental action.

Top football tipster Jack Ogalbe has delved through the coupon and has put together a Monday fourfold which pays out at 11-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Jack Ogalbe has picked:

Midtjylland to beat Sonderjyske @ 12-25 with bet365



Universitatea Craiova to beat Universitatea Cluj @ 21-20 with bet365



Gothenburg draw or double chance against Elfsborg @ 4-5 with bet365



Central Cordoba to beat Defensa y Justicia @ 6-5 with bet365

Total odds: @ 11-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Midtjylland vs Sonderjyske

After opening their title defence with an eventful 3-3 draw with Odense, Danish champions Midtjylland have a great chance to get their first win of the season at home to Sonderjyske. The hosts also drew their second competitive game of the campaign against Hibernian in the Europa League, but can prepare for the return leg at Easter Road with a victory.

Universitatea Craiova vs Universitatea Cluj

Both Universitatea Craiova and Universitatea Cluj have made good starts to the new season, recording a win and a draw each from their two SuperLiga games. However, the home team have won on the last three occasions these sides have met and Craiova have only lost once at home in 2025.

Elfsborg vs IFK Gothenburg

Gothenburg are stuck in the middle of the Allsvenskan but that certainly isn't down to their away form. They have won five out of eight on the road and can get something against an Elfsborg side who have lost their last two home games.

Central Cordoba vs Defensa y Justicia

Central Cordoba won 3-0 at Cerro Largo to progress in the Copa Sudamericana playoffs and can repeat that performance against Defensa y Justicia. Monday's visitors to Santiago del Estero lost to Cerro in the same competition, and although their subsequent form has been decent, El Ferroviario look the better side.

