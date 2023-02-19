Football accumulator tips for Monday February 20: Sporting spearhead 5-1 acca

A Championship clash between playoff hopefuls Watford and West Brom at Vicarage Road headlines the domestic action, but there is plenty to look forward to on the contitent.

There are matches scheduled in Serie A, La Liga and the Primeira Liga, as well as some intriguing second-tier encounters taking place in both France and Spain.

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Monday.

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Sporting to beat Chaves

St Etienne to beat Nimes

Torino to beat Cremonese

Benfica to beat Boavista

Chaves v Sporting

Sporting should have enough to come on top against a Chaves side who have won only one of their last seven league matches. Sporting were beaten 2-1 at home to Porto last time out but they had won six of their eight league encounters prior to that.

Torino v Cremonese

Torino have won three of their last five home league games, which includes a victory over Milan, so they ought to overcome the challenge of Cremonese. The visitors are the second-worst travellers in Serie A having taken just five points from 11 away matches and leaked a whopping 21 goals.

Nimes v St-Etienne

St-Etienne will be feeling much happier about things after consecutive wins over Annecy and Dijon and they can prevail in this relegation six-pointer with Nimes. The hosts, who are in the relegation places and only one point behind St-Etienne, have lost three of their last four on home soil.

Benfica v Boavista

This should be a routine task for Benfica, who are two points clear at the Primeira Liga summit. The Portuguese pacesetters have won nine and drawn one of their ten home league games this term, dropping points only to Lisbon rivals Sporting, while Boavista have lost five of their last six on the road.

