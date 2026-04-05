Football accumulator tips for Monday April 6: Back our acca at 13-1 with bet365

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There's a full programme of EFL action on Easter Monday, with some huge games in the promotion and relegation battles down the divisions, but particularly in the Championship.

Blackburn are after more points to aid their survival bid in the second tier when they host fellow relegation candidates West Brom, while Leicester are also desperately in need of results to try to stay up.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are after a win over Birmingham to stay in top-two contention, while in League One, Plymouth are among the teams eyeing a playoff place when they go to Barnsley.

Top football tipster Aidan Perkins has studied the coupon and has put together a fourfold for Monday's 3pm games which pays out at 13-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Aidan Perkins has picked:

Blackburn to beat West Brom

Ipswich to beat Birmingham

Leicester to beat Sheffield Wednesday

Plymouth to beat Barnsley

Total odds: @ 13-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

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Blackburn vs West Brom

Blackburn have found their form at the right time and moved further away from trouble with a 1-0 win at Birmingham on Friday. They can get the better of another West Midlands opponent on Monday by seeing off West Brom, simultaneously deepening the Baggies' relegation issues.

Albion are unbeaten in their last five matches but threw away a 2-0 lead to draw with Wrexham on Friday and sit just four points clear of the drop zone.

Ipswich vs Birmingham

Ipswich need to win to stay in the hunt for automatic promotion and they should get all three points against a Birmingham team on the slide.

City appear destined for a mid-table finish after losing 1-0 at home to Blackburn on Friday - their fifth defeat in seven Championship games - and the Tractor Boys, who should be raring to go in their first outing in over a fortnight - are aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester

Leicester are another side in desperate need of points but it's for survival. The Foxes are in the bottom three but have shown some fight in recent weeks, drawing with Watford and Preston.

A welcome trip to already-relegated Sheffield Wednesday, who have lost 30 of their 40 Championship games this season, should bring Leicester a much-needed victory on the road.

Barnsley vs Plymouth

Plymouth have won four of their last six games in League One, are chasing a playoff place, They can boost their hopes by seeing off out-of-form Barnsley at Oakwell.

The hosts don't have too much to play for as they sit 13th, 11 points adrift of the playoff zone and eight clear of the relegation spots, so with more at stake for Argyle, an away victory looks likely.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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