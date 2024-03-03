Football accumulator tips for Monday 4 March: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There is Monday Night Football for Premier League fans to enjoy this week with Arsenal aiming to continue in their pursuit of the title at relegation-threatened Sheffield United. There is also top-flight football coming from Spain and Italy, where Inter hope to strengthen their firm grip on the Serie A title race. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 11-1 with CopyBet.



Monday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Inter to win to nil v Genoa

Angers to beat Ajaccio

Arsenal -1 goal on handicap v Sheffield United

Osasuna to beat Alaves

Inter v Genoa

Inter have well and truly seized the initiative at the top of Serie A and can keep their winning run going against Genoa. The Milanese outfit have won each of their last seven league games and they have kept clean sheets in five of their last six victories, which includes a 4-0 rout of Atalanta in their last home outing.

Angers v Ajaccio

Angers sit second in Ligue 2 and, while they are on a poor run of form, this looks a good opportunity at home to a travel-sick Ajaccio. Angers have won nine of their last ten home league games whereas visitors Ajaccio have taken only one point from their last six away games.

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Arsenal have excelled in attack since the start of the year, having won their last six Premier League games by an aggregate score of 25-3. That may spell trouble for Sheffield United, who have leaked a league-high 66 goals and suffered back-to-back 5-0 hidings at home to Aston Villa and Brighton.

Osasuna v Alaves

Only four points separate Osasuna and Alaves in La Liga but home advantage could be key at the El Sadar Stadium. Osasuna have lost only one of their last seven home league games, winning four of their last five, while Alaves have won only twice in 13 attempts on their travels.

