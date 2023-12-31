Football accumulator tips for Monday 1 January: Bristol City spearhead 11-2 acca

The football continues to come thick and fast and there is a full slate of EFL fixtures to bring in the new year with.

EFL expert Aaron Ashley has picked out a 11-2 four-fold for punters to enjoy, in hope of kicking off 2024 with a winner.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Bristol City to beat Millwall

Leeds to beat Birmingham

Barnsley to beat Wigan

Reading to beat Exeter

Place a £10 bet on our football acca and get £30 in free bets with bet365

New customers can get in on the action with bet365's enticing offer – claim £30 in free bets by staking £10 on a football acca.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and full T&Cs apply.

Bristol City v Millwall

Bristol City have taken ten points from their last four Championship games to move into playoff contention and the Robins can rule the roost at Ashton Gate. City have won four of their last five at home while opponents Millwall struggle on their travels, having won only two of their last 11 on the road.

Leeds v Birmingham

Leeds have dropped points in four of their last five league games but Elland Road, where they remain unbeaten, has been a fortress. Leeds have won eight of their 12 home matches and four of their last five victories have seen them score at least three goals. Birmingham are toiling under Wayne Rooney and could be blown away.

Barnsley v Wigan

Barnsley need to muscle their way back into the playoff places in League One but they are still on a seven-game unbeaten run in League One and the Tykes can take down Wigan, who have lost three of their last four matches.

Reading v Exeter

Reading have raised their game as the threat of relegation has intensified and the Royals can claim another huge three points from their crunch clash with Exeter. Reading have lost only one of their last eight while relegation rivals Exeter have lost seven of their 11 away games in League One.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.