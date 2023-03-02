Football accumulator tips for Friday March 3: Bundesliga blockbuster to kick-start 7-1 acca

Hull and West Brom face off in the Championship on Friday night while a host of European matches help to kick-off the punting weekend including a blockbuster Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has studied the Friday coupon and put together a fourfold which pays over 7-1 with William Hill.

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Over 2.5 goals in Dortmund v RB Leipzig

Under 3.5 goals in Napoli v Lazio

West Brom to beat Hull

Nice to beat Auxerre

Dortmund v RB Leipzig

These two teams tend to put on a show. Seven of the last nine league meetings between the two Bundesliga big guns have finished with over 2.5 goals and the same bet can be fancied in this crucial top-of-the-table clash.

Napoli v Lazio

For all their attacking flair, Napoli's title charge this season has been built on solid defence. Opponents Lazio boast the second-best rearguard in Serie A so this looks unlikely to be a high-scoring affair.

Hull v West Brom

Hull are winless in their last four games and have failed to score in three of those matches so West Brom are expected to further their playoff credentials with a victory at the MKM Stadium.

Nice v Auxerre

Nice are one of the form teams in France, winning six of their last eight games and drawing the other two. The hosts should be able to get the better of an Auxerre side who have lost 14 of their 25 Ligue 1 matches this season.

