Football accumulator tips for Friday June 30: Pick Panama in 13-1 acca

There is a full schedule of League of Ireland Premier Division action and the Concacaf Gold Cup continues with Panama taking on Martinique and El Salvador locking horns with Costa Rica.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 13-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Cork to beat Drogheda

St Patrick's to beat UCD

Panama to beat Martinique

El Salvador to beat Costa Rica

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Cork v Drogheda

Five of Cork's six league wins this season have come at Turners Cross and another home success looks likely against Drogheda, who have lost three of their last four fixtures.

St Patrick's v UCD

Third-placed St Patrick's are having a solid season and they should be far too strong for basement boys UCD, who have lost ten of 11 away league fixtures.

Martinique v Panama

Panama opened up their Concacaf Gold Cup campaign with a deserved 2-1 success over Costa Rica and they can follow up with a victory over Martinique, who are the fourth seeds in Group C.

El Salvador v Costa Rica

El Salvador started their Concacaf Gold Cup challenge with a surprise 2-1 loss to Martinique but they can bounce back against inexperienced Costa Rica, who look nothing like the side who defeated Japan 1-0 at the 2022 World Cup.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport