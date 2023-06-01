Football accumulator tips for Friday June 2: Serie A clash included in our 16-1 acca

The final weekend of action from Europe's biggest leagues begins on Friday as Europa Conference League finalists Fiorentina finish their Serie A campaign at Sassuolo.

Elsewhere across the continent there is action from Austria, Ireland and French Ligue 2 and Joe Champion has put together a 16-1 acca to from the Friday night coupon.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Wolfsberger to beat Ried

Both teams to score in Sassuolo v Fiorentina

Bordeaux to beat Rodez

Sligo to beat Bohemians

Ried v Wolfsberger

Wolfsberger have proved the best of a bad bunch in the Austrian Bundesliga's relegation round and can sign off the season with a win over Ried, who fell through the top-flight trapdoor last week.

Sassuolo v Fiorentina

Take both teams to score in this one. BTTS has landed in each of Sassuolo's last four games while Conference League finalists Fiorentina have netted in 11 of their last 12 away games in all competitions.

Bordeaux v Rodez

Bordeaux need other results to go their way if they're to seal a Ligue 1 return but Les Girondins have the best home record in Ligue 2 this season and should at least do their part with a victory over Rodez.

Bohemians v Sligo

Bohemians are eight points clear of Sligo but there is not as much between them as that margin suggests so Rovers look the value call in this League of Ireland Premier clash.

