- More
Football accumulator tips for Friday July 12: Back our 17-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
Dan Childs's football fourfold pays out at 17-1 with Betfair
Friday's fare includes three matches from the League of Ireland Premier Division and a Norwegian top-flight clash between struggling Sarpsborg and mid-table Rosenborg. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 17-1 with Betfair.
Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 6pm on Friday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday
Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:
Rosenborg to beat Sarpsborg
Sligo or draw double chance against Bohemians
Drogheda or draw double chance against Dundalk
Waterford or draw double chance against Galway
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair and get £50 in free bet multiples
Sarpsborg v Rosenborg
Rosenborg have picked up seven points from their last four games in the Norwegian top flight and can continue their revival away to second-bottom Sarpsborg, who have lost five of their last seven league fixtures.
Bohemians v Sligo
Sligo are up to sixth in the League of Ireland Premier Division after back-to-back wins and they can claim at least a point away to eighth-placed Bohemians, who are winless in five.
Dundalk v Drogheda
Irish top-flight basement boys Drogheda are only two points adrift of second-bottom Dundalk and they can improve their survival chances by avoiding defeat at Oriel Park.
Galway v Waterford
Waterford are third in Ireland's top tier after eight wins in their last 11 fixtures and they can claim at least a point at mid-table Galway, who have won only one of their last five matches.
Get £50 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair
We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.
Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.
- Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOG.
- Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).
- Get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.
Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:
- All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
- Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
- Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.
- Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
- Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
- You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
- If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
- To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.
- Visit Betfair for further T&Cs
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inFootball tips
Last updated
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 11: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- England free bets & bonuses: grab up to £365 + get three 50-1 odds boosts for tonight's Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semi-final
- Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 correct-score predictions + grab a 50-1 boosted odds for England to win
- Get enhanced 50-1 odds for England to beat the Netherlands in tonight's Euro 2024 semi-final
- Get a 70-1 boosted odds free bet for Netherlands to beat England with Paddy Power's Euro 2024 semi-final betting offer
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday July 11: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets
- England free bets & bonuses: grab up to £365 + get three 50-1 odds boosts for tonight's Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semi-final
- Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 correct-score predictions + grab a 50-1 boosted odds for England to win
- Get enhanced 50-1 odds for England to beat the Netherlands in tonight's Euro 2024 semi-final
- Get a 70-1 boosted odds free bet for Netherlands to beat England with Paddy Power's Euro 2024 semi-final betting offer