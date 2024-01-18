Football accumulator tips for Friday January 19: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

An action-packed weekend begins with Friday's televised Championship clash between Sunderland and Hull and the Black Cats feature in our football acca which pays out at 13-2 with CopyBet. Our Friday night fourfold also featuring matches Spain's La Liga, the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Africa Cup of Nations.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Friday.

Friday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Sunderland to beat Hull

Alaves to beat Cadiz

Guinea to beat Gambia

Benfica to beat Boavista

Our Friday football fourfold pays out at 13-2 with CopyBet.

Sunderland v Hull

Sunderland have been blunt in front of goal for much of this season but the Black Cats could still prove too strong for Hull, who are going through a difficult spell having lost four of their last five Championship matches.

Alaves v Cadiz

Alaves have won three of their last five La Liga home matches and they look on course to claim another three points when they host Cadiz, who are winless on the road this season and were hammered 4-1 by Valencia in their last fixture.

Guinea v Gambia

Guinea emerged with a lot of credit from their 1-1 draw against Cameroon while Gambia were humbled 3-0 by Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations opener. Expect the National Elephants to assert their superiority.

Benfica v Boavista

Benfica have won four in a row and can boost their Primeira Liga title chances with a victory over Boavista. The mid-table visitors beat Vizela in their last road match but had previously lost three on the bounce.

