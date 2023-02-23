Football accumulator tips for Friday February 24: Betis can bring home 6-1 acca

There is a rare Friday treat for football fans with Fulham and Wolves getting this weekend's Premier League action started from Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere, Mainz and Monchengladbach lock horns in the Bundesliga, Lille host Brest in Ligue 1 and Betis travel to Elche in La Liga.

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Over 2.5 goals in Mainz v Monchengladbach

Wolves or draw double chance v Fulham

Lille to beat Brest

Real Betis to beat Elche

Mainz v Monchengladbach

No side has been involved in more Bundesliga matches featuring four or more goals than Monchengladbach this season, while both teams have scored in each of Mainz's last seven league games. Six of the last seven meetings between this pair have also featured goals for both sides, so expect a classic Bundesliga encounter at the Mewa Arena.

Fulham v Wolves

Wolves would have been disappointed to slip up at home to Bournemouth last weekend but on the whole they have improved under Julen Lopetegui and can avoid defeat at Craven Cottage. Wolves have lost just one of their last seven away fixtures and they should have the opportunity to play a counter-attacking style against Fulham, who have failed to win three of their last five league matches.

Lille v Brest

Lille will still have high hopes of breaking into the top four in Ligue 1 but they can't avoid many more hiccups and should have too much quality for Brest. Lille were beaten 4-3 at Paris St-Germain last weekend but they are unbeaten in nine home league outings and can prove too strong for Brest, who have won only one of their last ten away league matches.

Elche v Betis

Real Betis have recorded back-to-back league wins over Almeria and Real Valladolid and they can follow up at the expense of Elche, who were beaten 1-0 at home to Espanyol in their last home outing. Betis eased to a 3-0 success in the corresponding fixture in August and, having won four of their last six away league matches, should prevail at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

