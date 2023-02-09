Football accumulator tips for Friday February 10: Nice to land 9-1 acca

A Championship derby between Birmingham and West Brom is the highlight of the domestic action on Friday but there is also a plethora of action from across Europe, including a nosediving Milan side looking to turn their form around against Torino.

Football tipster Joe Casey has picked out an accumulator for the night's games, which pays out at 9-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Wolfsburg to beat Schalke

Both teams to score in Milan v Torino

Birmingham or draw double chance v West Brom

Nice to beat Ajaccio

Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets

Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Schalke v Wolfsburg

Schalke are marooned at the bottom of the Bundesliga table and no side has lost as many as their 12 defeats this season. They are also the lowest scorers with just 14 goals in 19 games and seventh-placed Wolfsburg should be able to get the better of the hosts in this clash.

Milan v Torino

After winning the title last season, Milan have been on a dreadful run of form recently, failing to win any of their last seven matches. They face a Torino side that knocked them out of the Coppa Italia last month and both teams to score might be the sensible play. Both teams have found the net in nine of Torino's last 11 away games.

Birmingham v West Brom

West Brom will have been buoyed by Carlos Corberan staying on as their manager despite interest from Leeds but their record against rivals Birmingham leaves a bit to be desired, winning just two of the last eight head-to-heads. The Blues pulled off a remarkable turnaround win to beat Swansea 4-3 last time out and can build on that by picking up at least a point here.

Nice v Ajaccio

Nice have really found some form after the World Cup, winning four of their last five including a 3-1 victory over Marseille in their last game. They should be able to get the better of an Ajaccio side stuck in the relegation zone after losing 14 of their 22 Ligue 1 matches this season.

Follow us on Twitter