Football accumulator tips for Wednesday November 8: Gunners can fire in 7-2 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fivefold pays out at 7-2 with bet365
There are eight cracking Champions League ties on a Wednesday night that also features action from the Scottish Premiership and EFL Trophy.
Ace football judge Henry Hardwicke has studied Wednesday's coupon and selected a fivefold which pays over 7-2.
All bets must be placed by 5.45pm on Wednesday.
Wednesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Arsenal to beat Sevilla
Bayern Munich to beat Galatasaray
Napoli to beat Union Berlin
PSV to beat Lens
Real Madrid to beat Braga
Click to add Henry football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fivefold pays 7-2
Accumulator betting offers: access £200+ in free bets from leading bookmakers
Choose from an impressive selection of betting offers from our recommended bookmakers. Secure your free bets today.
Paddy Power: Enjoy £20 in cash back
Sky Bet: Claim £30 in free bets
Ladbrokes: Grab £20 in free bets
Coral: Get £20 in free bets
Bet365: Unlock £30 in free bets
William Hill: Claim £30 in free bets
Betfair: Enjoy £20 in free bets
Fafabet: Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet up to £50
BetGoodwin: Receive 50% of your first day losses back up to £25
Read the full terms and conditions for each offer below.
Arsenal v Sevilla
Sevilla replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar with Diego Alonso in the dugout but performances have yet to improve and they head to London without a win in seven games.
Bayern Munich v Galatasaray
Bayern Munich have dominated their section, winning all three games, and should get the better of Galatasaray again just as they did in Istanbul last month when they landed a 3-1 victory.
Napoli v Union Berlin
Union Berlin have no points in Group C and have scored just twice in their three games, suggesting they may struggle to break down Napoli, who kept a clean sheet in their last match as well as in the reverse fixture when winning 1-0 in Berlin.
PSV v Lens
PSV have been stellar at their own ground this term, winning eight of their nine home games this term and they can see through Lens.
Real Madrid v Braga
Real Madrid have unsurprisingly dominated their section, winning all three of their matches including a 2-1 victory over these opponents last month.
Claim over £200 in free accumulator bets here + full terms and conditions for each bookmaker
Paddy Power free bets
Unlock up to £20 in cash back when you bet on accumulators this week with Paddy Power.
New customer offer. Place your first bet at odds of min 2.0 (EVS) and if it loses we will refund your stake in cash. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using debit cards will qualify for this promotion (Apple Pay deposits excluded). T&Cs apply.
Ladbrokes free bets
Make the most of your betting experience with Ladbrokes' exclusive offer – stake £5 and receive £20 in free bets.
18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of an account registration at minimum odds of 1/2 to get 4 x £5 free bets. Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets are valid for seven days, and the stake is not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Coral free bets
Secure a £20 free bet when you place a £5 wager on a football accumulator this week with Coral.
18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £5. Minimum first £5 bet at minimum odds of 1/2 to qualify for 1 x £20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types are excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Bet365 free bets
Get in on the action this week with bet365's enticing offer – claim a £30 free bet bonus by staking £10 on a football acca.
Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
William Hill free bets
Don't miss out on William Hill's incredible offer – bet £10 on a football acca this week and receive £30 in free bets.
Play safe. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on the sportsbook. Further terms apply. 18+.
Betfair free bets
Place a bet of £5 or more with Betfair this week and receive £20 in free bets.
New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5), get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Sky Bet free bets
Calling all Sky Bet newcomers. Bet on football accumulators and enjoy £30 in free bets.
New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org.
Fafabet free bets
Get 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with Fafabet.
New 18+ new Customers only. Deposit and bet on any sports with minimum odds of 2.0. Get 50% back of your first day's losses as a free bet up to £50+£20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply.
BetGoodwin free bets
Receive 50% of your first day losses back as a free bet with BetGoodwin.
Deposit and have a minimum of three bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on the first day. 50% of first day losses refunded as a free bet. Max free bet £25. New accounts only.
Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.
Published on 7 November 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 16:37, 7 November 2023
- Copenhagen v Manchester United Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power
- Arsenal v Sevilla Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Gunners can cement top spot
- Wednesday's Champions League predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday November 7: Trust the Trotters in 21-1 acca
- Atletico Madrid v Celtic predictions and betting odds
- Copenhagen v Manchester United Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power
- Arsenal v Sevilla Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Gunners can cement top spot
- Wednesday's Champions League predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday November 7: Trust the Trotters in 21-1 acca
- Atletico Madrid v Celtic predictions and betting odds