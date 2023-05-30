Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 31: Columbus worth exploring in 14-1 acca

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 14-1 with bet365

Seville and Roma go head-to-head in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, but our attention is on a full card of action in the MLS.  

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the MLS coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 14-1.

All bets must be placed by midnight on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Columbus to beat Colorado 

Inter Miami to beat NY Red Bulls

Philadelphia to beat Charlotte 

Real Salt Lake to beat LA Galaxy 

Columbus v Colorado  

Columbus should have enough in the tank to see off Colorado, who are in freefall having suffered five defeats on the spin.

Inter Miami v New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami have shown signs of improvement recently, especially at home, where they have recorded four wins since the start of May. They can edge out New York Red Bulls in this battle at the bottom.

Philadelphia v Charlotte

Philadelphia have won five of their last six games in the league and they should run out comfortable winners at home to Charlotte, who failed to score in their last away game against lower-league Birmingham Legion.

Real Salt Lake v LA Galaxy

Things continue to go from bad to worse for LA Galaxy, who are propping up the Western Conference with nine defeats from 14 matches. They look likely to lose again at Real Salt Lake. 

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 30 May 2023Last updated 17:25, 30 May 2023
