Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 3: Premier League big-hitters can guide 5-1 acca home

Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday night, while Man City bid to continue their title push at home to West Ham. There also a whole host of top-class fixtures in Serie A and La Liga.

Top football judge Henry Hardwicke has studied the midweek coupon and selected a value fourfold which pays over 5-1.

All bets must be placed by 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Liverpool to beat Fulham

Man City to beat West Ham

Lazio to beat Sassuolo

Villarreal to beat Valencia

Liverpool v Fulham

Liverpool have a few defensive issues to address after Sunday's 4-3 victory over Tottenham but they should find it much easier to contain the Cottagers, who head to Liverpool without influential attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira and top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Man City v West Ham

Man City have hammered Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks and the struggling Hammers are unlikely to dent their title charge.

Lazio v Sassuolo

Lazio have won four of their last six games, they were unlucky to fall to a 1-0 defeat to Torino in their last contest in Rome and the challenge of Sassuolo shouldn't pose too many problems.

Valencia v Villarreal

Villarreal have now four of their last six matches, having beaten Real Sociedad and Real Madrid as part of that run, and they are a solid bet to win at the Mestalla.

