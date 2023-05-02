Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 3: Premier League big-hitters can guide 5-1 acca home

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday night, while Man City bid to continue their title push at home to West Ham. There also a whole host of top-class fixtures in Serie A and La Liga. 

Top football judge Henry Hardwicke has studied the midweek coupon and selected a value fourfold which pays over 5-1.

All bets must be placed by 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Liverpool to beat Fulham

Man City to beat West Ham

Lazio to beat Sassuolo 

Villarreal to beat Valencia

Click to add Henry's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 5-1

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Liverpool v Fulham

Liverpool have a few defensive issues to address after Sunday's 4-3 victory over Tottenham but they should find it much easier to contain the Cottagers, who head to Liverpool without influential attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira and top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Man City v West Ham

Man City have hammered Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks and the struggling Hammers are unlikely to dent their title charge.

Lazio v Sassuolo 

Lazio have won four of their last six games, they were unlucky to fall to a 1-0 defeat to Torino in their last contest in Rome and the challenge of Sassuolo shouldn't pose too many problems.

Valencia v Villarreal 

Villarreal have now four of their last six matches, having beaten Real Sociedad and Real Madrid as part of that run, and they are a solid bet to win at the Mestalla.

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 2 May 2023Last updated 15:10, 2 May 2023
