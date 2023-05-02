Football accumulator tips for Wednesday May 3: Premier League big-hitters can guide 5-1 acca home
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 5-1 with bet365
Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday night, while Man City bid to continue their title push at home to West Ham. There also a whole host of top-class fixtures in Serie A and La Liga.
Top football judge Henry Hardwicke has studied the midweek coupon and selected a value fourfold which pays over 5-1.
All bets must be placed by 6.30pm on Wednesday.
Wednesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Liverpool to beat Fulham
Man City to beat West Ham
Lazio to beat Sassuolo
Villarreal to beat Valencia
Click to add Henry's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 5-1
Liverpool v Fulham
Liverpool have a few defensive issues to address after Sunday's 4-3 victory over Tottenham but they should find it much easier to contain the Cottagers, who head to Liverpool without influential attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira and top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Man City v West Ham
Man City have hammered Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks and the struggling Hammers are unlikely to dent their title charge.
Lazio v Sassuolo
Lazio have won four of their last six games, they were unlucky to fall to a 1-0 defeat to Torino in their last contest in Rome and the challenge of Sassuolo shouldn't pose too many problems.
Valencia v Villarreal
Villarreal have now four of their last six matches, having beaten Real Sociedad and Real Madrid as part of that run, and they are a solid bet to win at the Mestalla.
