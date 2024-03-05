Football accumulator tips for Wednesday March 6: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

It is a busy Wednesday domestically and across the continent with action in the Champions League and Championship and Manchester City and Real Madrid in action. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 12-1 with CopyBet.



Wednesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Norwich to beat Middlesbrough

Cardiff to beat Huddersfield

Real Madrid to beat Leipzig

Manchester City to beat Copenhagen

Middlesbrough v Norwich

Pressure is mounting on Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, who have lost four of their last five games in the Championship. They should be opposed against playoff-chasing Norwich, who have won four of their last six fixtures.

Cardiff v Huddersfield

Cardiff have collected seven points from their last three matches and should be far too strong for relegation-threatened visitors Huddersfield, who have won only eight Championship affairs this term.

Real Madrid v Leipzig

With five defeats in their nine matches in 2024, Leipzig have stuttered since returning from the winter break and should be opposed away to Real Madrid, who are flying in La Liga and can book their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Manchester City v Copenhagen

Copenhagen have failed to score in five of their last six away games in the Champions League proper and they are unlikely to pose many problems for Manchester City, who won the away leg 3-1 and should again win at the Etihad.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links.