Football accumulator tips for Wednesday March 13: Back our 15-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The quarter-final line-up in the Champions League will be completed on Wednesday as Atletico Madrid host Inter and Borussia Dortmund face PSV Eindhoven in two finely balanced last-16 ties.

There is also action from the Premier League, with Bournemouth welcoming Luton to the south coast, and our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 15-1 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Bournemouth to beat Luton

Peterborough to beat Stevenage

Borussia Dortmund to beat PSV Eindhoven

Inter to beat Atletico Madrid

Bournemouth v Luton

Bournemouth had to fight back from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at the weekend but a more ruthless display is expected when the Cherries host leaky Luton in the Premier League.

Peterborough v Stevenage

Peterborough have won their last four matches in League One, including a 5-1 rout of Northampton at London Road, and they can extend their hot streak by beating promotion rivals Stevenage.

Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven

Borussia Dortmund have scored 20 goals in nine Bundesliga matches since the winter break and they should prove too sharp for a PSV side who lost 4-0 at Arsenal in the Champions League group stage.

Atletico Madrid v Inter

Atletico Madrid have a superb home record in La Liga this season but attempting to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit may leave them vulnerable against an Inter side bidding for a 14th win on the trot.

