Football accumulator tips for Wednesday March 13: Back our 15-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday March 13
James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 15-1
The quarter-final line-up in the Champions League will be completed on Wednesday as Atletico Madrid host Inter and Borussia Dortmund face PSV Eindhoven in two finely balanced last-16 ties.
There is also action from the Premier League, with Bournemouth welcoming Luton to the south coast, and our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 15-1 with CopyBet.
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Wednesday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Bournemouth to beat Luton
Peterborough to beat Stevenage
Borussia Dortmund to beat PSV Eindhoven
Inter to beat Atletico Madrid
Bournemouth v Luton
Bournemouth had to fight back from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at the weekend but a more ruthless display is expected when the Cherries host leaky Luton in the Premier League.
Peterborough v Stevenage
Peterborough have won their last four matches in League One, including a 5-1 rout of Northampton at London Road, and they can extend their hot streak by beating promotion rivals Stevenage.
Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven
Borussia Dortmund have scored 20 goals in nine Bundesliga matches since the winter break and they should prove too sharp for a PSV side who lost 4-0 at Arsenal in the Champions League group stage.
Atletico Madrid v Inter
Atletico Madrid have a superb home record in La Liga this season but attempting to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit may leave them vulnerable against an Inter side bidding for a 14th win on the trot.
