Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Wednesday June 7: Hammers can help nail 9-1 acca

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 9-1 with bet365

The Europa Conference League final is the highlight on Wednesday night with Fiorentina and West Ham battling for the trophy at the Eden Arena in Prague. 

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Wednesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 19-2.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

West Ham to beat Fiorentina 

Besiktas to beat Konyaspor 

Istanbulspor to beat Umraniyespor 

Levante to beat Albacete 

Fiorentina v West Ham

West Ham’s Premier League season was a struggle, but the Hammers have shown that they are a good outfit in the Europa Conference League this term. The Irons can benefit from a longer break and secure victory in Prague.

Besiktas v Konyaspor 

Besiktas have won 12 of their last 13 league matches, they still have a chance to finish second in the Turkish top flight and they can see off Konyaspor at the Vodafone Stadium. 

Istanbulspor v Umraniyespor 

Umraniyespor have won only two of their last 11 matches but they are safe from relegation and it would be no surprise if the visitors aren't at their peak at Istanbulspor. 

Levante v Albacete

Levante are bidding to secure an immediate return to Spain’s top flight after their relegation last season and they book their place in the play-off final by seeing off Albacete in the second leg.

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 June 2023Last updated 14:35, 6 June 2023
