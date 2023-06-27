Football accumulator tips for Wednesday June 28: Young Lions can roar in 17-1 acca

England's Under-21s look to maintain their 100 per cent record when they take on Germany at the European Championship, while there is also senior international action in the Gold Cup.
Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the international coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 17-1.
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Wednesday.
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
England U21 to beat Germany U21
Israel U21 to beat Czech Republic U21
Jamaica to beat Trinidad & Tobago
Over 4.5 goals in St Kitts & Nevis v USA
Young Lions manager Lee Carsley will be looking beyond the group phase and it would make sense for his team to eliminate Germany at the first opportunity.
Fourth-placed Israel are still in with a chance of reaching the quarter-finals and they can give themselves the best chance by defeating the second-placed Czechs in Kutaisi.
Jamaica earned a more than creditable 1-1 draw with the USA last time out and they should collect a victory down in class against Trinidad & Tobago.
St Kitts & Nevis conceded three goals in their Gold Cup opener against Jamaica and they are likely to be hit hard by the might of the USA.
