Football accumulator tips for Wednesday June 28: Young Lions can roar in 17-1 acca

England's Under-21s look to maintain their 100 per cent record when they take on Germany at the European Championship, while there is also senior international action in the Gold Cup.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the international coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 17-1.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

England U21 to beat Germany U21

Israel U21 to beat Czech Republic U21

Jamaica to beat Trinidad & Tobago

Over 4.5 goals in St Kitts & Nevis v USA

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England U21 v Germany U21

Young Lions manager Lee Carsley will be looking beyond the group phase and it would make sense for his team to eliminate Germany at the first opportunity.

Israel U21 v Czech Republic U21

Fourth-placed Israel are still in with a chance of reaching the quarter-finals and they can give themselves the best chance by defeating the second-placed Czechs in Kutaisi.

Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago

Jamaica earned a more than creditable 1-1 draw with the USA last time out and they should collect a victory down in class against Trinidad & Tobago.

St Kitts & Nevis v USA

St Kitts & Nevis conceded three goals in their Gold Cup opener against Jamaica and they are likely to be hit hard by the might of the USA.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport