Football accumulator tips for Wednesday June 21: Philadelphia part of 15-1 four-team union

The European Under-21 Championship kicks off in Romania and Georgia on Wednesday with tournament favourites Spain taking on Romania in the pick of the day's action. There's also a good dose of football from across the pond with a whole host of fixtures in the MLS.

Ace football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Wednesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 15-1.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Netherlands U21 to beat Belgium U21

Atlanta to beat New York City

Cincinnati to beat Toronto

Philadelphia to beat Orlando

Belgium U21 v Netherlands U21

Netherlands bring an experienced squad to the Under-21 Euros, boasting a wealth of strong attackers and the Dutch, who reached the semi-finals of this competition two years ago, should be too strong for Belgium.

Atlanta v New York City

Atlanta face a New York City team who have taken only four points from their last eight league games and the hosts should be able to get the better of their struggling opponents.

Cincinnati v Toronto

Cincinnati have 12 wins from 17 MLS games this season, while Toronto have taken just four points from a possible 24 on the road, and the home side look the bet here.

Orlando v Philadelphia

Philadelphia were unlucky to lose to San Jose last time out and can bounce back against Orlando, who lost 3-1 to New England at the weekend.

