Football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 17: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in Betfair free bets

The second leg of the Champions League qualifiers are the highlight of the night's action while there is also a Scottish League Cup game. Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with Betfair.



Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Ludogorets to beat Dinamo Batumi

Crusaders to beat Caernarfon Town

Under 2.5 goals in Edinburgh City v Clyde

Rigas FS to beat Larne

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Dinamo Batumi v Ludogorets

Ludogorets were 3-1 winners in the first leg between these two and limited their opponents to just three shots. They should be able to win the second leg too.

Crusaders v Caernarfon Town

Caernarfon Town are winless in their last seven competitive away games and may fall to defeat against Crusaders, who have only lost one of their last six home European games.

Edinburgh City v Clyde

Seven of the last 11 head-to-heads between Edinburgh City and Clyde have gone under 2.5 goals and this could be a cagey affair in the Scottish capital.

Larne v Rigas FS

Rigas FS have won 12 of their last 13 games, including a 3-0 victory over Larne in the first leg, and should have few issues following up with another.

Get £50 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOG .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).

Get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Betfair for further T&Cs

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.