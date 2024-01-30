Football accumulator tips for Wednesday January 31: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

There are three more Premier League fixtures to feast on during this midweek extravaganza and it promises to be an informative evening at the top with title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City both bidding to lay down their marker.

Leaders Liverpool entertain Chelsea while the Citizens play host to Burnley and those two games help form Wednesday's four-team accumulator, which pays out at 5-1 with CopyBet.

Wednesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Manchester City to win to nil v Burnley

Tottenham to beat Brentford

Atletico Madrid to beat Rayo Vallecano

Liverpool to beat Chelsea

Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 5-1 with CopyBet.

Manchester City v Burnley

Manchester City have won the last eight meetings between these two teams without conceding and a repeat outcome looks likely against a Burnley side who are one of the lowest scorers in the top flight. The Citizens have raised their game in recent weeks and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches.

Tottenham v Brentford

Tottenham are beginning to get some of their stars out of the treatment room and, having won seven of their ten home league games this season, they should fancy their prospects against Brentford. The Bees have lost four away league games on the spin and may be fearing the worst.

Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid performed well in a 2-0 win at home to Valencia on Sunday and they should edge out Rayo Vallecano, who have won only two of their last nine on the road. Atletico have dropped only two points from their 11 home league games this season and should stamp their authority.

Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool have gone 22 games without losing at home in the Premier League and can extend that run with a win over Chelsea.The Blues have lost four of their last five away games in the Premier League and may have their work cut out at Anfield.

