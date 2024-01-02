Football accumulator tips for Wednesday January 3: Rely on Real in 6-1 fourfold

The new year is in full flow and slowly but surely the major European divisions will be returning. On Wednesday, there are matches in Spain's La Liga as well as Italy's Coppa Italia and we have assembled a fourfold for the occasion.

All bets must be placed by 6.15pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Real Betis to beat Celta Vigo

Real Madrid to beat Mallorca

Roma to beat Cremonese

Girona or draw double chance v Atletico Madrid

Place a £10 bet on our football acca and get £30 in free bets with bet365

New customers can get in on the action with bet365's enticing offer – claim £30 in free bets by staking £10 on a football acca.

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and full T&Cs apply.

Celta Vigo v Real Betis

Real Betis finished 2023 with a hat-trick of draws in La Liga but they were against strong opponents in Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Girona and they can go one better with victory over Celta Vigo, who are in the relegation zone with just two league wins to their name this term.

Real Madrid v Mallorca

Real Madrid are doing all they can to keep pace with surprise La Liga pacesetters Girona and, having won 14 of their 18 league fixtures this season, they are a solid accumulator selection when they host Mallorca.

Roma v Cremonese

Roma saw off Napoli 2-0 in their final home game of 2023 and they can start the new year with a Coppa Italia triumph over Cremonese, who have lost five matches in Serie B this term already.

Girona v Atletico Madrid

Girona will take some catching in La Liga and, having won three of their four league games in December, including a 4-2 win over Barcelona, they should be fancied against Atletico Madrid. However, as this is an accumulator selection, punters should play it safer and back them to avoid defeat against Atleti.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.