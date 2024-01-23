Football accumulator tips for Wednesday January 24: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet

Liverpool head to Fulham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday hoping to hold onto their first-leg lead and book a spot at Wembley.

Rangers head to Hibs in the Scottish Premiership and the Gers are part of out 7-1 acca with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Fulham or draw double chance v Liverpool

Leeds to beat Norwich

Rangers to beat Hibernian

Aberdeen to beat St Johnstone

Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with CopyBet.

Fulham v Liverpool

Fulham trail 2-1 after a defeat in the first leg of this semi-final at Anfield a fortnight ago but they are likely to carry a greater threat on home soil and can at least avoid defeat in the return match.

Leeds v Norwich

Leeds were far from their scintillating best against Preston on Sunday but nonetheless prevailed 2-1, making it four successive wins in all competitions, and they can beat Norwich in the Championship tonight.

Hibernian v Rangers

Rangers have responded to their damaging 2-1 loss away to Celtic with two successive victories and they should be too strong for mid-table Hibernian at Easter Road.

Aberseen v St Johnstone

Improving Aberdeen have won five of their last seven games in all competitions and they should pick up three points against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

