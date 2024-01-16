Football accumulator tips for Wednesday January 17: Trust the Toffees in 9-1 Acca
Jamie Griffith's football fourfold pays out at 9-1 with Hills
There is action from the FA Cup, Africa Cup of Nations and Copa Del Rey on Wednesday with matches on the cards for World Cup semi-finalists Morocco as well as for huge club sides such as Everton, Nottingham Forest and La Liga leaders Girona.
Ace Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the day's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 9-1
All bets must be placed by 5pm on Wednesday.
Wednesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:
Morocco to beat Tanzania
Everton to beat Crystal Palace
Zambia to beat DR Congo
Girona to beat Rayo Vallecano
Morocco v Tanzania
Morocco made the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 and are favourites to land the Africa Cup of Nations this year, with their campaign set to get off to a routine start against a side making just their third appearance in the competition and who finished 24th out of 24 competitors in their last Afcon back in 2019.
Everton v Crystal Palace
Everton are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Palace, were unlucky to not progress from the tie at Selhurst Park despite a controversial red card and put in a solid performance against title-chasing Aston Villa - which all suggests Sean Dyche's men should be too strong for the Eagles at Goodison Park, where they have recently beaten Newcastle and Chelsea to nil.
DR Congo v Zambia
Zambia have won 60 per cent of their matches since the appointment of former Chelsea boss Avram Grant and should be too strong for DR Congo who have lost to minnows Sudan and drawn with Angola in recent outings.
Girona v Rayo Vallecano
Girona can return to form after a 0-0 draw with Almeria on Sunday back on home soil, where they beat Atletico Madrid in their latest outing on their own patch, facing a Rayo Vallecano side that needed two late goals in extra-time to get past second-tier Huesca and reach this round of the Copa Del Rey.
Published on 16 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 17:34, 16 January 2024
