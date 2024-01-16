Football accumulator tips for Wednesday January 17: Trust the Toffees in 9-1 Acca

There is action from the FA Cup, Africa Cup of Nations and Copa Del Rey on Wednesday with matches on the cards for World Cup semi-finalists Morocco as well as for huge club sides such as Everton, Nottingham Forest and La Liga leaders Girona.

Ace Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the day's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 9-1

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Morocco to beat Tanzania

Everton to beat Crystal Palace

Zambia to beat DR Congo

Girona to beat Rayo Vallecano

Morocco v Tanzania

Morocco made the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 and are favourites to land the Africa Cup of Nations this year, with their campaign set to get off to a routine start against a side making just their third appearance in the competition and who finished 24th out of 24 competitors in their last Afcon back in 2019.

Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Palace, were unlucky to not progress from the tie at Selhurst Park despite a controversial red card and put in a solid performance against title-chasing Aston Villa - which all suggests Sean Dyche's men should be too strong for the Eagles at Goodison Park, where they have recently beaten Newcastle and Chelsea to nil.

DR Congo v Zambia

Zambia have won 60 per cent of their matches since the appointment of former Chelsea boss Avram Grant and should be too strong for DR Congo who have lost to minnows Sudan and drawn with Angola in recent outings.

Girona v Rayo Vallecano

Girona can return to form after a 0-0 draw with Almeria on Sunday back on home soil, where they beat Atletico Madrid in their latest outing on their own patch, facing a Rayo Vallecano side that needed two late goals in extra-time to get past second-tier Huesca and reach this round of the Copa Del Rey.

