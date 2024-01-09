Football accumulator tips for Wednesday January 10: Liverpool headline 7-1 football acca
Ian Wilkerson's football fourfold pays out at 7/1 with bet365
Wednesday brings us the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Fulham as well as action in the EFL Trophy, National League and the Coppa Italia.
Ian Wilkerson has come up with a four-game acca to take us through the night's action that will pay out at 7-1 if the bet is successful.
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Wednesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:
Bolton to beat Accrington
Chesterfield to beat Gateshead
Liverpool to beat Fulham
Milan to beat Atalanta
Click to add Ian's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 7-1
Place a £10 bet on our football acca and get £30 in free bets with bet365
New customers can get in on the action with bet365's enticing offer – claim £30 in free bets by staking £10 on a football acca.
Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and full T&Cs apply.
Accrington v Bolton
Bolton have not conceded in their last four matches, including in a draw at Premier League Luton in the FA Cup at the weekend, so their defence should hold firm against League Two Accrington in their EFL Trophy meeting.
Chesterfield v Gateshead
Chesterfield are on course for a return to the Football League and it is difficult to see Gateshead getting anything at their Derbyshire base, where the Spireites have won 11 and drawn one of their 12 league home games this season.
Liverpool v Fulham
Liverpool will have to do without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah for the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Fulham, but they should still have too much for the Cottagers. Fulham won on penalties at Everton in the last round, but have conceded 13 goals in their last four Premier League away games, including four on a recent visit to Anfield.
Milan v Atalanta
Milan have won five of their last six matches and can gain revenge for a defeat they suffered to Atalanta in Serie A at the beginning of December.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 9 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 17:18, 9 January 2024
- EFL Trophy predictions, betting odds and tips: Wanderers fancied for victory
- Liverpool v Fulham predictions, odds and betting tips
- Middlesbrough v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips
- EFL Trophy and National League predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals should flow at Pride Park
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday January 9
- EFL Trophy predictions, betting odds and tips: Wanderers fancied for victory
- Liverpool v Fulham predictions, odds and betting tips
- Middlesbrough v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips
- EFL Trophy and National League predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals should flow at Pride Park
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday January 9