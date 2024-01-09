Football accumulator tips for Wednesday January 10: Liverpool headline 7-1 football acca

Wednesday brings us the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Fulham as well as action in the EFL Trophy, National League and the Coppa Italia.

Ian Wilkerson has come up with a four-game acca to take us through the night's action that will pay out at 7-1 if the bet is successful.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Bolton to beat Accrington

Chesterfield to beat Gateshead

Liverpool to beat Fulham

Milan to beat Atalanta

Accrington v Bolton

Bolton have not conceded in their last four matches, including in a draw at Premier League Luton in the FA Cup at the weekend, so their defence should hold firm against League Two Accrington in their EFL Trophy meeting.

Chesterfield v Gateshead

Chesterfield are on course for a return to the Football League and it is difficult to see Gateshead getting anything at their Derbyshire base, where the Spireites have won 11 and drawn one of their 12 league home games this season.

Liverpool v Fulham

Liverpool will have to do without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah for the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Fulham, but they should still have too much for the Cottagers. Fulham won on penalties at Everton in the last round, but have conceded 13 goals in their last four Premier League away games, including four on a recent visit to Anfield.

Milan v Atalanta

Milan have won five of their last six matches and can gain revenge for a defeat they suffered to Atalanta in Serie A at the beginning of December.

