Football accumulator tips for Wednesday February 7: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There is plenty of action for punters to get their teeth into on Wednesday, with two FA Cup replays, four Scottish Premiership games and a pair of Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a four-fold accumulator, which pays out at 8-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Kilmarnock to beat Livingston

Celtic to beat Hibs

Aston Villa to beat Chelsea

Ivory Coast to beat DR Congo

Our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 8-1 with CopyBet.

Kilmarnock v Livingston

Kilmarnock have lost only one of their last ten matches and have been solid at home this season. They should have few issues in seeing off bottom side Livingston.

Hibs v Celtic

Celtic have won four of their last six away games and should be able to pick up another against a Hibs outfit who were beaten 3-0 by St Mirren at the weekend.

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Chelsea have lost six of their last seven away matches and look likely to fall to another loss on the road after being beaten 4-2 by Wolves on Sunday.

Ivory Coast v DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo have won only one of their last eight games and may well fall short against an Ivory Coast team who have the class edge and home support.

