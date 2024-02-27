Football accumulator tips for Wednesday February 28: Back our 11-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

The FA Cup fifth round is top of the bill on Wednesday, but there are still plenty of key matches in Scotland and Serie A action in Italy for football punters to take an interest in on a busy evening.

We have tips from across the night's programme and our Wednesday fourfold pays out at 11-1 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 5pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Napoli to beat Sassuolo

Hearts to beat Hibernian

Manchester United to beat Nottingham Forest

Liverpool to beat Southampton

Sassuolo v Napoli

Serie A champions Napoli have struggled to live up to last season, but they have won nine of their ten matches against teams in the bottom half of the Italian top flight and they should have too much for Sassuolo, who have lost five of their last six matches.

Hearts v Hibernian

Hearts were thumped by Rangers on Saturday but a home derby against Hibs is an ideal opportunity for them to bounce back, particularly as their Edinburgh rivals have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 Scottish Premiership matches.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Manchester United suffered a shock defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday, but Erik ten Hag's side have won their last five away matches and could have too much for Forest, who have kept just two home clean sheets all season.

Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool are still buzzing after winning the League Cup against Chelsea on Sunday and a mini slump for Championship promotion chasers Southampton has come at exactly the wrong time for the Saints' demanding FA Cup trip to Anfield.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.