Football accumulator tips for Wednesday December 20: Continental action can drive juicy acca

There is action in the EFL Cup as well as across Europe on Wednesday, with a packed list of matches including fixtures for Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Paris St-Germain suggesting an exciting night of football could be set to unfold.

Ace tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Wednesday's coupon and selected a fourfold including wins for a resurgent Lyon and in-form Athletic Bilbao which pays over 13-2.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Lyon to beat Nantes

Marseille to beat Montpellier

Brest to beat Lorient

Athletic Bilbao to beat Las Palmas

Lyon v Nantes

Pierre Sage has started to weave his magic at Lyon and his side have won their last two matches to nil, beating title-chasing Monaco 1-0 last time out, and can continue their fine form against Nantes, who have lost five of their last seven games.

Montpellier v Marseille

Marseille are one of the most in-form sides in Europe, winning their last four games in Ligue 1 by an aggregate score of 12-3, and they should be too strong for Montpellier, who have won only one of their eight home matches this term.

Brest v Lorient

Brest are flying high in Ligue 1 after avoiding defeat in their last five matches, winning four, and the fifth-placed side in France's top flight should have no issues when they welcome 17th-placed Lorient who are winless in their last nine away games.

Athletic Bilbao v Las Palmas

Las Palmas have fared well on their return to Spain's top flight and find themselves ninth in the La Liga table but they may come into trouble in the Basque country against an in-form Athletic Bilbao. The home side are unbeaten in their last eight home matches, having scored 24 goals in that run, and they beat top-four rivals Atletico Madrid in their last game at San Mames.

