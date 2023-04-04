Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 5: Magpies can glide to victory in 16-1 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 16-1 with bet365
Manchester United have a chance to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at Newcastle when they host Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League, while the Red Devils' conquerors from the weekend head to West Ham looking to continue their push for Champions League football.
Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Wednesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 16-1.
Wednesday's accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Brentford/draw double chance v Man Utd
Newcastle to beat West Ham
Fiorentina to beat Cremonese
Leipzig to beat Dortmund
Man Utd v Brentford
Brenford have lost just one of their last 16 Premier League matches and the Bees stung United with a 4-0 win in west London at the start of the season. With the Red Devils failing to win or even score in their last three league outings, Thomas Frank's side should be full of confidence for their trip to Old Trafford.
West Ham v Newcastle
Newcastle are settling into life as a member of the top flight’s establishment after moving up to third in the table and that spells trouble for lowly West Ham, who have taken just two points from nine meetings with the current top seven this season.
Leipzig v Dortmund
Dortmund were crushed 4-2 by Bayern Munich on Saturday and a German Cup trip to a Leipzig side, who have lost just two of their last 16 games at the Red Bull Arena, doesn't look the ideal tonic.
Cremonese v Fiorentina
Fiorentina have been in fantastic form, winning eight straight matches, and the Viola can seize the advantage in the first-leg of their Copa Italia semi-final with Cremonese.
