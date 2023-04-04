Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 5: Magpies can glide to victory in 16-1 acca

Manchester United have a chance to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at Newcastle when they host Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League, while the Red Devils' conquerors from the weekend head to West Ham looking to continue their push for Champions League football.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Wednesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays over 16-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Brentford/draw double chance v Man Utd

Newcastle to beat West Ham

Fiorentina to beat Cremonese

Leipzig to beat Dortmund

Click to add to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays 16-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Man Utd v Brentford

Brenford have lost just one of their last 16 Premier League matches and the Bees stung United with a 4-0 win in west London at the start of the season. With the Red Devils failing to win or even score in their last three league outings, Thomas Frank's side should be full of confidence for their trip to Old Trafford.

West Ham v Newcastle

Newcastle are settling into life as a member of the top flight’s establishment after moving up to third in the table and that spells trouble for lowly West Ham, who have taken just two points from nine meetings with the current top seven this season.

Leipzig v Dortmund

Dortmund were crushed 4-2 by Bayern Munich on Saturday and a German Cup trip to a Leipzig side, who have lost just two of their last 16 games at the Red Bull Arena, doesn't look the ideal tonic.

Cremonese v Fiorentina

Fiorentina have been in fantastic form, winning eight straight matches, and the Viola can seize the advantage in the first-leg of their Copa Italia semi-final with Cremonese.

Follow us on Twitter