Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 3: Back our 5-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

There are three more Premier League fixtures to enjoy on Wednesday with title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City hoping to keep tabs on leaders Liverpool at home to Luton and Aston Villa respectively.

Brentford versus Brighton is the other top-flight encounter and those three contests feature in our Wednesday fourfold which pays out at 5-1 with CopyBet.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Arsenal to win to nil v Luton

Both teams to score in Brentford v Brighton

Manchester City to beat Aston Villa

Porto to beat Guimaraes

Arsenal vs Luton

Arsenal boast the league's tightest defence, having conceded only 24 goals in 29 matches, and the the Gunners look set to come through this encounter with three points and their clean sheet intact. Having held title rivals Manchester City to a goalless draw at the Etihad on Sunday, Arsenal have been breached only twice in their last six Premier League games.

Brentford vs Brighton

Both of these sides are unpredictable and both teams to score may be the safest approach to take. That bet has obliged in each of Brentford's last five fixtures against West Ham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Burnley and Manchester United while it has landed in 22 of Brighton's 29 top-flight matches this season.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City have not lost a home game in the Premier League this term, winning ten and drawing five, and they can respond to Sunday's 0-0 draw with Arsenal by beating Aston Villa. The Villans have failed to win in five of their ten league games this year and since the end of December, they have twice been beaten by Manchester United as well as suffering defeats at home to Newcastle and Tottenham.

Guimaraes vs Porto

The opening leg of this Taca De Portugal semi-final can go the way of Porto, who have won their last ten meetings with hosts Guimaraes. Porto showed their capabilities when losing to Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the last 16 of the Champions League and they have won ten of their last 15 matches in all competitions. With the title looking out of their reach, they will be determined to claim some silverware via this competition.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.