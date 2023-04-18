Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 19: City can clinch 10-1 acca

The Champions League quarter-finals conclude on Wednesday evening with Manchester City and Inter both hoping to convert convincing first-leg leads against Bayern Munich and Benfica.

There are also six matches taking place in the Championship and, with the domestic campaign reaching its final stretch, there is plenty on the line.

Racing Post's football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied the coupon and picked out a fourfold which pays 10-1 with Hills.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Manchester City to beat Bayern Munich

Over 2.5 goals in Inter v Benfica

Middlesbrough to beat Hull

Luton to beat Reading

Bayern Munich v Manchester City

Manchester City have won their last ten matches, which includes a convincing 3-0 success over Bayern Munich in the first leg of this Champions League quarter-final. The Citizens don't need to triumph but still look good value to do so against the Bavarians, who have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games and could be exposed as they plot a way back into the tie.

Inter v Benfica

Benfica's 13 Champions League games this season have produced 47 goals and, having suffered a 2-0 defeat in the opening leg at home, they have nothing to lose at San Siro. The Portuguese visitors at some point have to go for broke and that should ensure a lively affair in Milan.

Middlesbrough v Hull

Middlesbrough blew away Norwich in a 5-1 rout at the Riverside last time out and they can follow up with another home victory over Hull, who have failed to win any of their last eight away league games. Boro sit fourth in the Championship, 18 points better off than the Tigers, who have little left to play for this season.

Reading v Luton

Championship promotion hopefuls Luton unsurprisingly boast one of the best away records in the Championship and they should stretch their league unbeaten run to 11 with victory at a relegation-threatened Reading. The Royals are without a win in nine.

