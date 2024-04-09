Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 10: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
James Milton's football fourfold pays out at 10-1 with CopyBet
Paris St-Germain face Barcelona and Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first legs and there are also some crunch fixtures in the Championship and League One.
We have picked out selections from the Champions League and EFL action and our Wednesday fourfold pays out at over 10-1 with CopyBet.
Not got a CopyBet account?
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday
Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:
Ipswich to beat Watford
Derby to beat Wycombe
West Brom to beat Rotherham
Draw in Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund
Ipswich v Watford
Ipswich's Championship promotion charge was hampered by Saturday's 1-0 derby defeat at Norwich but the Tractor Boys have won their last five home games, scoring 19 goals, and should ease past mid-table Watford.
Wycombe v Derby
Wycombe suffered late heartbreak in Sunday's EFL Trophy final against Peterborough at Wembley and they may struggle to bounce back at home to Derby in League One. The Rams are chasing automatic promotion and look worth backing to claim a sixth win in eight matches.
West Brom v Rotherham
Rotherham's relegation from the Championship has been confirmed and the Millers are unlikely to derail West Brom's playoff push. The Baggies have lost only once in 13 games since the start of February while Rotherham have picked up just four points from 20 away matches this season.
Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund
Atletico Madrid suffered a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in their last home game in La Liga and they may have to settle for a draw against Champions League visitors Borussia Dortmund. BVB have lost only three of their 20 away games in all competitions this season and won a tough group containing PSG, Milan and Newcastle.
Published on 9 April 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:19, 9 April 2024
- Swansea vs Stroke prediction, betting odds and tips
- PSG vs Barcelona prediction, betting tips and odds
- Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, betting tips and odds
- Football accumulator tips for Tuesday April 9: Back our 13-2 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Millwall v Leicester prediction, betting odds and tips
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £170 in free bets for this week's races
- Rory McIlroy Masters offer: Get odds of 11-4 for McIlroy to finish in top 5 + £20 in free bets
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- William Hill Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the festival
