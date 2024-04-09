Football accumulator tips for Wednesday April 10: Back our 10-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Paris St-Germain face Barcelona and Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first legs and there are also some crunch fixtures in the Championship and League One.

We have picked out selections from the Champions League and EFL action and our Wednesday fourfold pays out at over 10-1 with CopyBet.



Not got a CopyBet account? New customers can click here to get £50 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with CopyBet.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Ipswich to beat Watford

Derby to beat Wycombe

West Brom to beat Rotherham

Draw in Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Ipswich v Watford

Ipswich's Championship promotion charge was hampered by Saturday's 1-0 derby defeat at Norwich but the Tractor Boys have won their last five home games, scoring 19 goals, and should ease past mid-table Watford.

Wycombe v Derby

Wycombe suffered late heartbreak in Sunday's EFL Trophy final against Peterborough at Wembley and they may struggle to bounce back at home to Derby in League One. The Rams are chasing automatic promotion and look worth backing to claim a sixth win in eight matches.

West Brom v Rotherham

Rotherham's relegation from the Championship has been confirmed and the Millers are unlikely to derail West Brom's playoff push. The Baggies have lost only once in 13 games since the start of February while Rotherham have picked up just four points from 20 away matches this season.

Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid suffered a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in their last home game in La Liga and they may have to settle for a draw against Champions League visitors Borussia Dortmund. BVB have lost only three of their 20 away games in all competitions this season and won a tough group containing PSG, Milan and Newcastle.

New customers can get £50 in free bets when they bet £10 with CopyBet

We’ve already mentioned that CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you deposit and bet £10.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £50 in free bets to place on football with CopyBet. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Copy Bet through this link and click the 'Claim Free Bets' to get started. Create your username and password and register a new account. Place a £10 single football bet at odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater. Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets worth £10 each.

CopyBet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this CopyBet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The qualifying bet should be a £10 single bet featuring odds of at least 1-2 (1.5)

Upon settlement of the qualifying bet, you will receive five free bets that can be used one after another

Each free bet lasts for seven days

Offer stands for verified UK and Ireland clients only

Pre-Match or live

No cashout available

Max payout – £/€500

Visit CopyBet for further T&Cs

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.