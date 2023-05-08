Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 9: City can help build 26-1 acca
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 26-1 with bet365
Real Madrid host Manchester City in what should be a thrilling first leg of their Champions League semi-finals. Elsewhere, the Scottish playoffs start with big games in the Championship, League One and League Two.
Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Tuesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays a whopping 27-1.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.
Tuesday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Man City to beat Real Madrid
Partick to beat Queen's Park
Falkirk to beat Airdrie
Annan to beat Dumbarton
Click to add Henry Hardwicke's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays over 26-1
Real Madrid v Man City
Real Madrid are below strength in midfield and so their defence, which will be without suspended centre-back Eder Militao, may come under intolerable pressure from Manchester City, who seem to be approaching peak performance at an ideal stage of the season.
Partick v Queen's Park
Partick are the in-form side having lost only one of their last 13 matches and they can secure a first-leg advantage over a Queen's Park outfit who will have been gutted to have lost out on the Championship title on the final day of the regular season.
Airdrie v Falkirk
Falkirk were clearly second-best in League One this season and they may have got a little closer to champions Dunfermline but for the distraction of their Scottish Cup semi-final run. The Bairns look overpriced at Airdrie.
Annan v Dumbarton
Annan have lost only one of their last nine home matches and they can secure a crucial first-leg advantage when Dumbarton visit Galabank.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport