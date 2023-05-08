Football accumulator tips for Tuesday May 9: City can help build 26-1 acca

Real Madrid host Manchester City in what should be a thrilling first leg of their Champions League semi-finals. Elsewhere, the Scottish playoffs start with big games in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied Tuesday's coupon and selected a fourfold which pays a whopping 27-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Man City to beat Real Madrid

Partick to beat Queen's Park

Falkirk to beat Airdrie

Annan to beat Dumbarton

Real Madrid v Man City

Real Madrid are below strength in midfield and so their defence, which will be without suspended centre-back Eder Militao, may come under intolerable pressure from Manchester City, who seem to be approaching peak performance at an ideal stage of the season.

Partick v Queen's Park

Partick are the in-form side having lost only one of their last 13 matches and they can secure a first-leg advantage over a Queen's Park outfit who will have been gutted to have lost out on the Championship title on the final day of the regular season.

Airdrie v Falkirk

Falkirk were clearly second-best in League One this season and they may have got a little closer to champions Dunfermline but for the distraction of their Scottish Cup semi-final run. The Bairns look overpriced at Airdrie.

Annan v Dumbarton

Annan have lost only one of their last nine home matches and they can secure a crucial first-leg advantage when Dumbarton visit Galabank.

